Aviva PLC Has $572,000 Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,973 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC opened at $44.32 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $46.26. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $1,263,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,706,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,215,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $1,263,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,215,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,144. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

