Aviva PLC Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 59.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,701,000 after buying an additional 16,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,530,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,995,000 after buying an additional 79,987 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,049,000 after buying an additional 52,544 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,873,000 after buying an additional 39,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $273.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.14 and its 200-day moving average is $239.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $275.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.