Aviva PLC Has $574,000 Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,672 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $9,819,235.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $3,569,533.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,984,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73. KB Home has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $64.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

