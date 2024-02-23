Aviva PLC Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,155 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,316,372 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,008,000 after buying an additional 43,187 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Globus Medical by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 344,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,097,000 after buying an additional 117,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 300.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,033,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,327,000 after buying an additional 775,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMED. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Globus Medical stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.21 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

