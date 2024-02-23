Aviva PLC Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,428 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 374.6% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 102.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Trading Down 0.4 %

POWI stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 1.25. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.90 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.98.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $3,679,947.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,786,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $3,679,947.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,786,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $79,739.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,491 shares of company stock valued at $7,381,052 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on POWI

About Power Integrations

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.