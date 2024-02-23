Aviva PLC Invests $578,000 in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,863 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 19.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,377,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,954,000 after buying an additional 538,387 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after buying an additional 52,977 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,724,000 after buying an additional 34,692 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 877,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,949,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRL opened at $84.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.50.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

