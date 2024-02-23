Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,312 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $52.31 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. Essent Group had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $297.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

