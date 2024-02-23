Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BRP during the second quarter worth $76,632,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 13.3% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,763,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,543,000 after buying an additional 440,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 103.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after buying an additional 407,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth $28,986,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth $19,626,000. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOOO opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.49. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 150.71%. As a group, analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

