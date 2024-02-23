Aviva PLC Purchases 98 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $224.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.31. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $174.22 and a 12 month high of $235.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.90.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total value of $200,279.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,565.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,479. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

