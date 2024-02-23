Aviva PLC Reduces Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 203.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,241 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy bought 784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,228.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $247.71 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.09 and a 1 year high of $253.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.08.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.