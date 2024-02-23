Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,179 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 48,062 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.20. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.98 and a 12 month high of $87.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

