Aviva PLC Sells 11,621 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,621 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average of $74.39. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $82.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.