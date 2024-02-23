Aviva PLC Sells 12,271 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,271 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 77.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 13.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 28.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Century Communities from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Century Communities Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CCS opened at $86.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.74 and its 200-day moving average is $75.89. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $56.22 and a one year high of $95.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.91 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.