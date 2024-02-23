Aviva PLC Sells 12,290 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,290 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Cognex by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth about $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cognex by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,615 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Cognex by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 1.49. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.16 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.46%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

