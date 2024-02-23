Aviva PLC Sells 12,842 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,842 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 71.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 104.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $925.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average is $53.48. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

