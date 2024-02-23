Aviva PLC Sells 34,725 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,725 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 15.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth $352,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NMI by 61.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $5,161,395.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $5,161,395.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $4,066,704.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,750 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,910 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NMIH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

