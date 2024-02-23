Aviva PLC Sells 5,538 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 66.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EME. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 369,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,820,000 after purchasing an additional 73,660 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth $663,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in EMCOR Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in EMCOR Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in EMCOR Group by 59.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after acquiring an additional 33,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE EME opened at $259.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.52 and a 12-month high of $259.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.02.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

