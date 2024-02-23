Aviva PLC Sells 6,305 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Aviva PLC cut its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSIT. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NSIT opened at $184.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.99 and a 12-month high of $194.57.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

