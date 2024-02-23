Aviva PLC Sells 8,213 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 56.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,213 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 13.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,744,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at about $892,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 62.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELE stock opened at $98.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.03 and its 200 day moving average is $92.59. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.61 and a 12 month high of $107.36.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $472.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.47 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.