Aviva PLC Sells 9,041 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,041 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,111,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,623,000 after acquiring an additional 64,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Fox Factory by 14.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,963,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,593,000 after buying an additional 381,845 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,736,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,377,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,502,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.43.

Fox Factory Price Performance

FOXF stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $125.08. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average of $79.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

