Aviva PLC Sells 9,671 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,671 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,871,000 after purchasing an additional 127,408 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 578,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $956,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $4,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $79.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.87 and a 12-month high of $91.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.12.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $754,095.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,540.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,839,788 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

