Aviva PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,245 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $1,170,384.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,837,020 shares in the company, valued at $158,901,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,726,432. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

TMHC opened at $55.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.35.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on TMHC

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.