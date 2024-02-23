Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 95.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 71,804 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Allegion

Allegion Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $129.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.