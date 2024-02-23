Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,835 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,008,000 after acquiring an additional 574,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,927,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,877,000 after purchasing an additional 90,342 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,495,000 after purchasing an additional 138,474 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 18.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,447,000 after purchasing an additional 253,606 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 35.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,265,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,602,000 after purchasing an additional 332,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $44.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 35.64%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $218,218.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,081,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,651,297.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $218,218.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,081,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,651,297.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,717. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

