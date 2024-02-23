Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AXTA

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

In related news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Free Report

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.