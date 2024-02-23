Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 743,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,945 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 925,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 104,960 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,319,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 692,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 316,600 shares during the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $3.68.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

