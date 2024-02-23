Barclays Raises Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $33.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAKE. TheStreet lowered Cheesecake Factory from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.69.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.45. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.