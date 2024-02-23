Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,837 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at $2,910,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 53.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 524,618 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 183,076 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,995,217 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $255,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,110 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,047,402 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $73,519,000 after purchasing an additional 367,307 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at $880,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOLD. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

