Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives $46.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2024

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Baxter International Price Performance

NYSE BAX opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,381,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,058,567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533,024 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,935,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,848,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,537 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,307,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,491,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

