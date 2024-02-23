BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives C$55.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.81.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BCE from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on BCE from C$57.25 to C$55.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of BCE opened at C$50.73 on Tuesday. BCE has a 52-week low of C$49.57 and a 52-week high of C$65.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$53.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.998 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

