Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BYON. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Beyond in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Get Beyond alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beyond

Beyond Stock Up 3.2 %

About Beyond

Beyond stock opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95.

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.