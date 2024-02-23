BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in BILL by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in BILL by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Price Performance

BILL stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.94 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.09, a P/E/G ratio of 177.81 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $818,155.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,930.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $84,869.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,065.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $818,155.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,966,930.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILL

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.