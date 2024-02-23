Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $53,000 Investment in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPE)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 25,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,578,000.

Get Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of RSPE opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92. The company has a market cap of $13.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $24.79.

Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 companies that exhibit environmental, social, and governance (ESG) characteristics. RSPE was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.