Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Trading 3.5% Higher

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.06). Approximately 1,824,827 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 755,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.05).

Blencowe Resources Stock Up 3.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.84. The stock has a market cap of £9.56 million, a PE ratio of -440.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.95.

Blencowe Resources Company Profile

Blencowe Resources Plc acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

