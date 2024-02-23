Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Shares Down 6.4%

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Boozt AB (publ) Stock Down 6.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14.

Boozt AB (publ) Company Profile

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, accessories, home, sports, and beauty products online. It operates through Boozt.com and Booztlet.com segment. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore for kids, sports beauty, and home products. It also operates Booztlet.com, a channel for inventory clearance and retailing items that were not sold during their allotted timeframe.

