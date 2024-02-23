BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Receives $16.39 Average Price Target from Analysts

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.39.

BTSG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of BTSG opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

