Brokerages Set Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Price Target at $67.08

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.08.

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. Robert W. Baird downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Argus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $53.70 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Ossiam increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,304.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 74,529 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,072,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,896,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 543.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 23,647 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

