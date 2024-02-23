Brokerages Set DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) PT at $56.89

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DTM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 312,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 195,371 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DTM opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.01.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 41.65%. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

