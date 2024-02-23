Brokerages Set TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Price Target at $7.25

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 20,788 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 342.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 152,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,520,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,992,000 after acquiring an additional 981,077 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $6.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $497.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

