Brokerages Set TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Price Target at $7.25

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.
Institutional Trading of TETRA Technologies
TETRA Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $6.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $497.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14.
TETRA Technologies Company Profile
TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.
