Brokerages Set Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) PT at $191.50

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.50.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th.
Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $187.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $194.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.94.
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
