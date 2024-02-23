Brokers Issue Forecasts for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AIT opened at $187.87 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $122.24 and a 12-month high of $190.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.84.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

