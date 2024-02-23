Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:NOU)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst M. Key now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.44). The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

CVE:NOU opened at C$3.59 on Thursday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a twelve month low of C$2.55 and a twelve month high of C$7.85. The company has a market cap of C$240.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.23.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

