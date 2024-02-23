Brokers Offer Predictions for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $7.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.68. The consensus estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.69 per share.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WST. UBS Group reduced their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $359.90 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $304.43 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

