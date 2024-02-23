Brokers Set Expectations for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.69. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cormark dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$83.00.

AEM stock opened at C$64.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.75. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$59.36 and a one year high of C$82.90. The stock has a market cap of C$32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

In other news, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total transaction of C$5,261,229.51. In other news, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total transaction of C$5,261,229.51. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.98, for a total value of C$215,562.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,504 shares of company stock worth $6,219,142. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

