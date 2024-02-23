Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. HSBC downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 53.03%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

