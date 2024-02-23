Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Stock Holdings Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 80,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of BIP stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 219.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,157.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIP shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.