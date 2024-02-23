Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.87.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Builders FirstSource

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $188.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $78.18 and a twelve month high of $194.69.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.