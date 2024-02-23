Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 70.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,945 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cactus by 59.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 886.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Cactus Stock Down 0.4 %

WHD stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.41.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Cactus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.