Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Up 7.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $90.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Camtek traded as high as $83.95 and last traded at $82.89. 301,126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 444,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.84.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CAMT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 574.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 1,436.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 431.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.38.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

