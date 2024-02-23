Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Target Price to $90.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.31.

EXAS stock opened at $59.49 on Thursday. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,032 shares of company stock worth $2,204,588. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

